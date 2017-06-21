NHL: Golden Knights will face Coyotes in home opener

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

The National Hockey League announced the Vegas Golden Knights home opener will be in October at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights will face the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

NEWS: We’re proud to announce that our home opener will be played against @ArizonaCoyotes on October 10.



More: https://t.co/GFSfCJoJKl pic.twitter.com/SD4x66NvUD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

The game will mark the first NHL regular season home game in Golden Knights history.

This announcement comes in the middle of what is expected to be a busy week for the franchise that includes the expansion draft and the 2017 NHL Awards.

The full 2017-18 schedule will be released by the league on June 22 and fans can check here for Vegas ticket options.

