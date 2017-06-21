NHL: Golden Knights will face Coyotes in home opener - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NHL: Golden Knights will face Coyotes in home opener

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5) The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The National Hockey League announced the Vegas Golden Knights home opener will be in October at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights will face the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.

The game will mark the first NHL regular season home game in Golden Knights history.

This announcement comes in the middle of what is expected to be a busy week for the franchise that includes the expansion draft and the 2017 NHL Awards.

[RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights: NHL expansion draft]

The full 2017-18 schedule will be released by the league on June 22 and fans can check here for Vegas ticket options.

