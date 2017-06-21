Woman run over, killed by boyfriend in Vegas neighborhood

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal incident where a woman was killed by her own boyfriend early Wednesday morning in the west part of town.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Bourbon Way, near Alta and Torrey Pines Drives, at about 6:40 a.m. as they found a woman bleeding in the street.

Officers reported the female had a head injury and broken leg at the scene. She was transported to the University Medical Center but later passed away from her injuries.

Authorities said she was apparently run over by her boyfriend who was driving a motorhome.

The investigation was handled by fatal detail, according to Metro, as initial reports had the incident as an accident.

The situation remains under investigation according to police.

