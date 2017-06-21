Tourists travel to Death Valley to experience one-of-a-kind heat

Visitors can hear the thermometer outside of Death Valley National Park's visitor center click every time it moves up a degree. On Tuesday, it was moving a lot.

"With the wind going, it's really more like a convection oven," John Frickensmith, a tourist from Wisconsin said.

It felt "like getting a hairdryer and putting it like that far away from your face," Chris Lamb, who is from the U.K said gesturing.

In the late afternoon, the thermometer read 128 degrees. But the dangerously hot temperature wasn't keeping tourists away.

"It's something not to be missed," Lamb said.

He is one of thousands of people expected to head to the national park to experience the extreme heat. Park officials said in recent years, they've seen at least 100,000 visitors a month during the summer.

But throngs of tourists in dangerously high temperature poses a problem for park rangers. The extreme temperatures can easily cause heat exhaustion, quick dehydration and burns. In a release, rangers said they have already had multiple heat-related emergency calls, including a woman who had third degree burns on her feet after attempting to walk through the desert barefoot.

Visitors said they were aware of the dangers and took extra precautions like packing more water and not straying far away from their air conditioned cars. In the end, they said braving the heat was worth it for a one-of-kind experience.

