Teen drowns in Las Vegas

A teen drowned in the "central/west" part of Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police were called to the area at 7:40 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital and died there. Abuse/neglect investigators responded as part of standard protocol, police said.

LVMPD offered a reminder to stay safe in pools, especially children during the summer.

Another possible drowning happened in the northwest part of Las Vegas involving a "pre-school age child." The child was taken to the hospital and "is still being evaluated," according to police.

The exact locations the incidents were withheld "out of respect for the families involved."

