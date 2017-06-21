Golden Knights unveil jersey, NHL stars react

Only in Las Vegas could one of the hottest days in city history have people talking about sweaters.

"Every day there is another moment that you go, 'Wow this is so awesome, we're having a great time," Golden Knights President, Kerry Bubolz said.

Tuesday night Adidas unveiled the 31 teams re-designed uniforms, but all eyes were on the Golden Knights new digs.

"The Knight is fearless, he never retreats, always advancing forward and I think the logo, the design, the color, they speak to what we're trying to accomplish," Bubolz said.

Even Boston Bruin forward Patrice Bergeron, who wears gold for a living, said he was a fan.

"Cool to actually put a uniform, jersey on the franchise," the Selke Award winner Bergeron said. "A lot of talk has been about the Golden Knights, now it does feel like they're part of the league and tomorrow, after the draft we can move forward."

Other NHLers and coaches were on hand speaking with the media ahead of the NHL Awards, but all the talk revolved around Vegas and the expansion draft.

"I'm anxious to see (Wednesday) night how it works, I want to see how they gel all that into the awards and all that," Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said.

"All the players are pretty excited about that, and hopefully the fans like it to," Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund said.

"Pretty exciting time for the game, going to get a lot of new things happening, it will be to interesting to see what will happen," Wild captain, Mikko Koivu said.

Some had ideas for George McPhee.

"I'll pass on Tampa," Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Victor Hedman said.

Others gave some positive predictions for the Golden Knights.

"I don't think they're going to have any trouble coming into the league and being a good team, have a good coach and a good selection to pick from," Toronto Maple Leafs forward, Auston Matthews said.

"My hope is they're not too good because they're going to be in our division. We have to play them a bunch of times, but I think they'll be good," Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said

Others were just staying in their own lane.

"I have a pretty good idea of what's going to happen with us, that's first and foremost in my mind," Tortorella said.

"I don't have to worry about that, I'm just here answering questions," Winnipeg Jets forward, Patrik Laine said.

