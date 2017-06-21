Valley roofers get the job done despite record heat

Roofers need to get the job done regardless of how hot it is. (FOX5)

In the middle of a Las Vegas summer, few places are hotter and few jobs are harder than roofing. Michael McCullum said he knows that first hand.

He and other crew members with Commercial Roofing, Inc. said despite the weather, the work must go on and it's not easy.

"When you have a lot of movement and especially when you have the sun on, you perspire a lot," David Ramos, Commercial Roofing's Safety Manager said. "It's very difficult."

Ramos leads their battle with the heat. On Tuesday, the unforgiving sun brought 117 degree heat, so workers had to prepare.

"We hardly have any shade up here," Ramos said. "When you're on the ground, you can cover yourself up."

First, they start early.

"The work schedule is from 5:30 to 11:30 in the morning," Ramos said. "Anything after that is going to be way too hot for the guys to be up on a roof."

Crew members wore long sleeves to protect their skin and drank plenty of water.

"In all honestly ... (they drink) at the very least, a gallon."

In the early afternoon, it was already about 100 degrees outside, but up on the roof it can get between 10 and 15 degrees hotter. If they're working with tar, that rises even higher.

"When the heat is just radiating off the roofing system, it gets to be warmer," Ramos said.

Some crew members had their own recipe to survive the heat.

"Two hours before I go to bed, I drink like four glasses of water," McCullum said. "Then when I get up early in the morning, I drink another three glasses."

Ramos said there have been times in the past when crew members were overcome by the heat and had to stop.

"If somebody does come into work and we see that the sun is affecting them," Ramos said. "The foreman are trained to pull them to the side, set them down and make sure we take that precautionary measure before it escalates."

The number one way to avoid that, is simple.

"Hydrate!" McCullum said.

The only type of weather that would stop roofing work is heavy rain, snow or strong winds, the crew said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.