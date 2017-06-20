117 degrees? Here are more tips on dealing with it, besides drinking water

Drinking water is obvious, but necessary. The most obvious tip is to stay out of the Las Vegas heat altogether, unless people absolutely have to go outside.

Some parents and children didn't exactly follow that advice on Tuesday's historic day of extreme heat. They said they had no idea this tied the record for the hottest day ever in Las Vegas.

"They get bored at home so you've got to do something!" Ashlynn Placek, pushing kids on a tire swing said.

"I like running through the sprinklers because it's really fun!" five-year-old Elizabeth Macmara said.

Nurse practitioner Bob Vadovic suggested if people have "to do something," do it indoors. He also said kids and the elderly are especially susceptible to the heat.

"(The heat) takes a beating on you, and I recommend staying out of it at all costs," Vadovic said. "This is a good thing, seeing nobody outside in the heat."

As always, Vadovic also suggested drinking water and wearing sunblock. He also had some tips for people with specific medical histories.

For patients with COPD or asthma, it might be harder to breathe outside. Vadovic recommended always keeping an inhaler nearby.

For patients with diabetes, hearth conditions and high blood pressure, medications may not work as well as normal. Vadovic recommended to check with your doctor to see if you need to adjust the dosage on your medications to combat the damage the heat does to your body.

Vadovic also suggested people should stay away from heavy meals and excess sugar because the unhealthy effects become even more pronounced in the heat.

Dry heat means sweat evaporates more quickly. Vadovic warned that this can be especially dangerous, because people don't realize how damaging the heat can truly be.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.