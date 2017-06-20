Vegas man challenging basis for terrorism, weapon charges

A Las Vegas man is challenging the basis for his arrest on terrorism and weapons of mass destruction charges that could get him life in state prison.

A judge said Tuesday she'll rule later on a defense lawyer Nicholas Wooldridge's argument that Nicolai Howard Mork committed no crimes by possessing large amounts of powders that authorities say could be mixed to produce powerful explosions.

Mork pleaded not guilty in April to eight weapon possession, explosives and firearm charges, and is being held on $8 million bail. The judge set trial Nov. 13.

Police investigating non-injury fires and explosions last year raided Mork's home Dec. 29, two days before New Year's Eve.

Wooldridge says the materials are commonly used to make exploding targets for shooting practice and aren't illegal to possess.

