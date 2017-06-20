Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow resigns

Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow announced her resignation Tuesday.

Scow will resign on June 30 to spend more time with her family. She has 37 grandchildren and her mother is 89-years-old.

Scow was first elected in 2010 and reelected for a second term in 2014. She represents District G in the southeast portion of the Valley.

The commissioner called her move a “difficult decision” in a letter to the governor. She added she will always be an “active and passionate participant in the activities and issues of Nevada.”

