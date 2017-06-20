Knife-wielding man shot and killed by police in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro Police added 70 new recruits at its graduation ceremony for the newest academy class.

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 1100 block of South Cimarron Road, near Charleston Boulevard for a domestic-related call.

Police received a call that a woman was inside an apartment screaming with a child.

When officers arrived, they used a P.A. system to try to get the woman out safely. Eventually, the woman and child came out unharmed.

Officers then entered the apartment and found a man with a knife in a back bedroom.

Officers told the suspect to drop the weapon after he did not comply, officers used a stun gun on him. The move did work and the suspect "lunged aggressively" towards the officers causing at least two of them to open fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

This marked the 9th officer-involved shooting of 2017.

