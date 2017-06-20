3 arrested for cell phone robberies in Henderson, Las Vegas

Three people were arrested for robbing several cell phone stores across the valley, according to Henderson Police.

On June 16, Henderson police arrested 23-year-old Rushard Burton and Metro police arrested two more suspects, Kejon Ward and Erica Caldwell.

Police said five stores were robbed in total, including a Sprint store and Verizon store, both in Henderson. The three suspects committed each robbery the same way. Police said they used a handgun to force anyone in the store to the back while they took cash and cell phones.

Burton was held in Henderson on several charges including three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of burglary while in possession of a firearm and three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.