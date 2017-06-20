3 from Las Vegas arrested on drug, forgery, ID theft charges in Arizona

LITTLEFIELD, AZ -- Mohave County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people for a laundry list of drug charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Alejandro Ocampo-Gort, 26-year-old Jacqueline Nichole Schaufele, and 23-year-old Cassidy Shawn Pecora all face possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, Ocampo-Gort will also be facing forgery charges as well.

Police said they were arrested on I-15 at Mile Marker 28 when officers found out that the driver had a suspended license. When they searched the car they found heroin and other drug paraphernalia, they also found credit card skimming devices and even personal documents. People believe most of the stuff found comes from two different victims. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

