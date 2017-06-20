How to keep your car on the road in extreme heat

Near-record temperatures in the valley aren't just hard on people, they're tough on cars too. But mechanics have some steps to take at home to keep cars on the road and out of the shop.

Check your tire pressure

"Low tire pressure creates excessive heat in the tire, we add that to the excessive heat on the pavement, it will cause you a lot of pain changing a tire in this hot, hot weather," Brian Hinckley at United Nissan said. Low tire pressure combined with high temperatures can make it harder to stop or, in some cases, cause the tire to burst.

Test your battery

High temperatures can zap batteries quicker, so Hinckley said to have batteries tested, especially if it's an older battery.

Check your fluids

Just like the body needs fluids, cars need fluids during extreme heat, too. Keeping an eye on fluids will keep the car from overheating and will help a car "run to its maximum potential," Hinckley said.

Keep an eye on air filters

"This time of the year you'll find you have very low air flow through the vents, which will make you think your air conditioner is not working very well," Hinckley said. "Simple fix, replace the air filter, a lot more air flow, it will feel much better."

Hinckley's last piece of advice was to drive during the cooler hours of the day, because it puts less stress on a car.

