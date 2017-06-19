Couple arrested for garage arson at their home near Durango and Charleston

Lawrence Camalleri and Colleen Wyse were charged with arson. (Source: LVMPD)

A Las Vegas couple was arrested Sunday for arson after a fire damaged their garage near Durango Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

Seventy-one-year-old Lawrence Camalleri and 53-year-old Colleen Wyse are each charged with one count of first degree arson, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called to their home on Brocado lane at 6:45 p.m. Sunday after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the house's garage, LVFR said.

The firefighters found a pile of trash burning in the middle of the garage and extinguished it in a minute, according to an LVFR spokesperson.

The inside of the home wasn't damaged, and the garage damages were estimated at $10,000, LVFR said.

Arson investigators arrested Camalleri and Wyse after a conversation with them.

There were no injuries suffered in the fire.

LVFR said it is not releasing details on why or how the fire was started.

