Fuel prices drop to $2.62 a gallon in Las Vegas

Motorists can enjoy some relief at the gas pump this week.

According to GasBuddy, fuel prices fell 1.3 cents in the past week in Las Vegas to $2.62 per gallon. That compared to the national average that dropped 4.4 cents per gallon to $2.28 per gallon.

Including the change in prices, gas in Las Vegas was 14.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and stood 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Nationally, fuel decreased by 7.1 cents per gallon in the last month and stood 5.8 cents per gallon lower than last year.

In nearby San Bernardino, gas averaged at $2.91 per gallon and in Riverside, it was $2.92 per gallon.

"Another week, another nearly country-wide decline in average gasoline prices as crude oil prices struggle near the lowest levels of the year," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Dehaan said motorists shouldn’t expect too many more declines.

