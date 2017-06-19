Coroner identifies man killed in northwest Valley kitchen fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal cooking fire in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a kitchen fire in the northwest portion of the Valley Saturday.

28-year-old Shaun Vega, Jr., of Las Vegas, was identified as the victim, the coroner’s office said.

Fire crews found Vega inside a burning apartment near Michael Way and Rancho Drive.

[RELATED: Deadly kitchen fire erupts in northwest Las Vegas]

Vega was transported to University Medical Center with burn injuries and smoke inhalation but did not survive, according to the fire department.

The department said it appeared there may have been a flash fire while Vega was cooking. The incident was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.