Coroner identifies man killed in northwest Valley kitchen fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man killed in northwest Valley kitchen fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal cooking fire in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue) Firefighters at the scene of a fatal cooking fire in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a kitchen fire in the northwest portion of the Valley Saturday.

28-year-old Shaun Vega, Jr., of Las Vegas, was identified as the victim, the coroner’s office said. 

Fire crews found Vega inside a burning apartment near Michael Way and Rancho Drive.

[RELATED: Deadly kitchen fire erupts in northwest Las Vegas]

Vega was transported to University Medical Center with burn injuries and smoke inhalation but did not survive, according to the fire department.

The department said it appeared there may have been a flash fire while Vega was cooking. The incident was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.