Comedian Jerry Lewis enters 'rehab' phase of treatment

Jerry Lewis reacts during an interview at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Aug, 24, 2016. (AP image)

A publicist for Jerry Lewis said the comedian is in the rehabilitation phase of treatment for his urinary tract infection.

The publicist said the comedian has been hospitalized since June 3 at a Las Vegas hospital.

Lewis’ wife said “he is off antibiotics, but we don't want him home until he is strong enough to be at the house. I don't want him to leave as long as they are still working with him."

He is also undergoing therapy to strengthen his swallowing reflex, the publicist said.

The 91-year-old was scheduled to shoot a movie in Toronto this month, but his publicist said those plans are now on hold.

