Teen dies while swimming at Lake Mead

An 18-year-old died while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreational Area on Saturday, according to park officials.

Officials received a call at about 4 p.m. that the teen went missing while swimming at Gregg’s Hideout between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Park rangers searched for the teen by boat and land before the Bull Head City Dive Team was called Sunday morning. The teen’s body was recovered at 10:18 a.m. near the area that he was last seen.

The teen was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner will later release the identity of the teen and the cause of his death.

