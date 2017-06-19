Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas crash identified

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio Cardoza-Diaz died in the collision. 

Police said Cardoza-Diaz collided with a semi-truck on Carey Avenue and Marion Drive at 1:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. 

