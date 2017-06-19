Las Vegas Strip could see temperatures above 114 degrees

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Tourists hitting the Las Vegas Strip will be feeling the sizzle Monday as temperatures could top 114 degrees.

Meteorologist Ashley Allen with The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the city's airport is forecast to hit 114 on Monday.

Allen says the Strip's tall, close buildings and long stretches of concrete cause the area to heat quickly and cool slowly. It could drive temperatures there even higher, between 115 and 120 degrees.

She says it's hard to predict exactly how hot the Strip will get because the Weather Service does not get official readings there.

The Las Vegas-area is forecast on Tuesday to tie a record high of 117 degrees, last recorded in 2013.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area as temperatures are expected to stay above 110 into the weekend.

