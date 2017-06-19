LVMPD officer injured in crash at Rainbow and Russell - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LVMPD officer injured in crash at Rainbow and Russell

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said an officer was injured in a crash Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at 11:18 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Russell Road. 

Police said a marked Metro vehicle collided with another vehicle. The Metro cruiser sustained "moderate damage."

The officer was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. Metro said the officer's injuries did not appear to be critical or serious.

Southbound lanes of Rainbow Boulevard at Russell Road were closed to traffic. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

