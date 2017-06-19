Man dies after EDC ends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

A man died after the Electric Daisy Carnival concluded Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to authorities.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Michael Adam Morse, 34, died at 7:41 a.m. at the speedway on Saturday. Morse's cause and manner of death were pending further testing.

The festival ran from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Las Vegas Metro police said the death did not occur during the operating hours of the festival, so the department did not count it as a fatality at the festival.

Police said the death is not being investigated as a crime.

