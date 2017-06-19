Donate to The Animal Foundation, receive Backstreet Boys tickets - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Donate to The Animal Foundation, receive Backstreet Boys tickets

Posted: Updated:
A dog is shown at The Animal Foundation in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A dog is shown at The Animal Foundation in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A donation to The Animal Foundation can lead to a pair of tickets to a Backstreet Boys concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Anyone who donates a Petco or PetSmart gift card of $100 or more to The Animal Foundation on Friday or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will receive two tickets to the show.

Donations can be made at “the large white tent” at the shelter on 655 North Mojave Road, near Bonanza Road. A receipt with proof of purchase must accompany the gift card.

The tickets, which will be sent to the donor, are redeemable for November and February shows. 

More information on The Animal Foundation and the promotion can be found here

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.