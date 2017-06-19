Launch of Nevada's recreational pot sales may hinge on court

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

Nevada regulators are working against a fast-approaching deadline to launch recreational marijuana sales July 1.

The startup could hinge on a court decision on whether the liquor industry should be guaranteed a piece of the pot pie before tourists and residents can light up.

Lawyers for the alcohol distributors, marijuana retailers and the state go before a judge Monday.

They're arguing over whether the state can issue marijuana distribution licenses to anyone besides alcohol distributors.

The state says it has the power to temporarily license some existing medical marijuana cultivators and retailers to serve as their own middlemen.

The liquor lobby says the law gives it the first shot at licenses, the only legal pot state with that arrangement.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson has blocked all licensing until the matter is resolved.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.