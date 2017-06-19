Launch of Nevada's recreational pot sales may hinge on court - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Launch of Nevada's recreational pot sales may hinge on court

Posted: Updated:
A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5) A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada regulators are working against a fast-approaching deadline to launch recreational marijuana sales July 1.

The startup could hinge on a court decision on whether the liquor industry should be guaranteed a piece of the pot pie before tourists and residents can light up.

Lawyers for the alcohol distributors, marijuana retailers and the state go before a judge Monday.

They're arguing over whether the state can issue marijuana distribution licenses to anyone besides alcohol distributors.

The state says it has the power to temporarily license some existing medical marijuana cultivators and retailers to serve as their own middlemen.

The liquor lobby says the law gives it the first shot at licenses, the only legal pot state with that arrangement.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson has blocked all licensing until the matter is resolved.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.