Child nearly drowns at Cowabunga Bay

A sign at Cowabunga Bay is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

A child nearly drowned at Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for Henderson fire, emergency crews responded to the incident at the park near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road at 6:20 p.m.

Lifeguards reportedly took the child from the pool and were performing CPR when medics arrived.

The child was taken to Henderson Hospital for treatment.

Cowabunga Bay management released a statement following the incident, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved, and we will provide support to the family as needed and requested. We cannot provide further details at this stage as we are in the process of investigating the incident. Please allow us the time needed to investigate the circumstances fully.”

