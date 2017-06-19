Police: 9-year-old boy witness to possible murder-suicide

A man frantically called police and said he accidentally shot his wife Sunday, officers said.

Police responded to the incident just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Twain Avenue, near Arville Street.

Police believe a 9-year-old boy witnessed the ordeal.

"The 9-year-old boy opened the door and told the officers what had happened inside," said Lt. Dan McGrath, with Metro's homicide unit.

According to Metro police, the man turned the gun on himself as officers went up the steps to the apartment.

The child was unharmed, according to police.

Child protective services are investigating the situation also.

