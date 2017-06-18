Fans continue celebration at EDC Las Vegas

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

The Electric Daisy Carnival continued into its second night of festivities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday.

According to The Insomniac Press Team, 135,000 festival goers celebrated dance music, positivity, and individuality.

Fans enjoyed elaborate stages, including a cosmicMEADOW stage that stood 69-feet tall and 220-feet wide, along with carnival rides, a parade of mobile Art Cars and performances by musical artists from around the world.

Authorities were also back in attendance and said they responded to 305 medical calls on the second night, with 27 narcotics-related felony arrests and four detained for DUI.

As day 2 of #EDCLV2017 begins, know that hundreds of officers in special units are working hard to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience! pic.twitter.com/8177CIWClZ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 18, 2017

Those numbers are down from Day 1, as officers responded to almost 450 medical calls.

The EDC event concludes Sunday.

