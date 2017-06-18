Fans continue celebration at EDC Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fans continue celebration at EDC Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac) The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 17, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Electric Daisy Carnival continued into its second night of festivities at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday. 

According to The Insomniac Press Team, 135,000 festival goers celebrated dance music, positivity, and individuality.

Fans enjoyed elaborate stages, including a cosmicMEADOW stage that stood 69-feet tall and 220-feet wide, along with carnival rides, a parade of mobile Art Cars and performances by musical artists from around the world.

Authorities were also back in attendance and said they responded to 305 medical calls on the second night, with 27 narcotics-related felony arrests and four detained for DUI.

Those numbers are down from Day 1, as officers responded to almost 450 medical calls.

The EDC event concludes Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Police: Serial sexual assault suspect's victims are random, 'and that's what's scary'

    Police: Serial sexual assault suspect's victims are random, 'and that's what's scary'

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:10:05 GMT

    The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.

    More >

    The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.

    More >

  • London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says

    London fire victim was on phone with parents when she died, lawyer says

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:51:37 GMT

    Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.

    More >

    Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.

    More >

  • Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-06-17 19:22:24 GMT
    The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

    The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

    More >

    The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.