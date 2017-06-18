Vegas Golden Knights: NHL Expansion Draft

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)

The National Hockey League released the Expansion Draft lists of protected and available players for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The protected list and unprotected players from the 30 NHL teams for the Golden Knights to select from were officially made public on Father's Day.

The NHL has revealed the list of protected players for Wednesday's Expansion Draft. You're up, @GoldenKnights! https://t.co/4TxmcH8Lhr — NHL (@NHL) June 18, 2017

Teams have to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender; or eight skaters (forwards/defensemen) and one goaltender according to the league rules.

The Golden Knights can select one available player from each team to fill its roster of at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies, with a minimum of 20 players under contract for the 2017-18 season.

Furthermore, Vegas can also sign any restricted or unrestricted free agent left unprotected by his team from June 18 to June 20 according to the NHL.

The team issued a statement on Saturday regarding the Expansion Draft process:

The Golden Knights organization is very pleased with how the expansion draft process has gone so far, through the NHL trade freeze which took effect Saturday, June 17 at 12 noon PT. Now, General Manager George McPhee and his staff will continue to have discussions with the other 30 NHL clubs. Vegas has indicated that they will give all 30 clubs every opportunity to keep their rosters intact if they’d like. This means that before the Golden Knights claim a player off a team’s unprotected list, McPhee and his staff are willing to negotiate deals so the other clubs do not lose a player they would otherwise like to keep.

The 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft will be held at the T-Mobile Arena June 21 at 5 p.m.

