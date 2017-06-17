Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

According to The Insomniac Press Team, 136,000 festival goers enjoyed eight immersive stage areas, carnival rides, mobile Art Cars and musical artists from around the world.

Las Vegas Metro police were also present for the opening night and said they responded to almost 450 medical calls with 29 felony narcotics-related arrests.

.@EDC_LasVegas is officially underway!



We welcome the hundreds of thousands of visitors who will be part of this weekend's event! #EDCLV pic.twitter.com/hV1fmim9pD — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2017

However, authorities also said there were no DUI arrests, related to alcohol or drugs, and no traffic fatalities reported.

Officers stand ready at #EDCLV and throughout the entire valley to protect you, your family and Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ww9W1pODh7 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2017

The EDC event continues Saturday night and is scheduled to run through June 18.

