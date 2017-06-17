Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Thousands attend EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Posted: Updated:
The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac) The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 16, 2017. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Electric Daisy Carnival concluded its first night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday with over 130,000 in attendance.

According to The Insomniac Press Team, 136,000 festival goers enjoyed eight immersive stage areas, carnival rides, mobile Art Cars and musical artists from around the world.

Las Vegas Metro police were also present for the opening night and said they responded to almost 450 medical calls with 29 felony narcotics-related arrests. 

However, authorities also said there were no DUI arrests, related to alcohol or drugs, and no traffic fatalities reported.

The EDC event continues Saturday night and is scheduled to run through June 18.

Stay with FOX5 for continued coverage.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.