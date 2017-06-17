Deadly kitchen fire erupts in northwest Las Vegas

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal cooking fire in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battled an overnight kitchen fire in a northwest Las Vegas apartment Saturday.

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a Northpointe Apartment, located at 3333 N. Michael Way, at 1:45 a.m.

Arriving firefighters forced their way into the apartment after smoke was seen coming from an upstairs unit.

Fire officials said crews quickly extinguished the flames once they located the fire in the kitchen near the stove, but also found a person not breathing inside the apartment.

This victim appeared to have burns on his hands, face and suffered from smoke inhalation according to firefighters. He was transported to the University Medical Center but later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Damages were confined to the one unit and officials ruled the fire accidental, as it appeared there may have been a flash fire while cooking.

The man lived alone, according to officials, and no other injuries were reported in the blaze.

Total damages were estimated at $25,000 by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The fire department said cooking fires are the leading cause of fire-related injuries in Las Vegas.

This was the fifth fatal fire Las Vegas Fire has responded to so far in 2017.

