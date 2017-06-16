Escape artist breaks through handcuffs underwater with sharks

Dixie Dooley called it a daring underwater escape, the likes of which have never been done before. The crowd watched as the locks around his wrist were welded shut. He was attached to a ball and chain, supposedly taken from a real prison.

Still, Dooley made it look easy. He jumped into a pool of sharks and stingrays at the SeaQuest Aquarium in Las Vegas, breaking free within just a few seconds.

"This type of entertainment is what makes Vegas great," Dooley said. "This is something that Houdini did ... but he never did it with sharks."

The escape artist said he practiced the stunt in a pool, but never with animals around. He claimed all of the different variables could result in deadly complications.

"Some of the sharks, even though they're small; can you imagine razor sharp teeth?" Dooley said. "Sting rays! You saw what happened to Steve Irwin the Crocodile Hunter with the sting rays ... You either escape or die, I've got to warn you! There's no in between."

When it comes to the animals, Dooley should've probably taken it down a notch. The SeaQuest Aquarium is known for letting kids swim in the exact same tank with the sharks and stingrays.

Other kids, like four-year-old Jossalyn, were a little scared. She chose to just feed and pet them.

"I'm scared of being eaten from sharks!" she said. "I don't like being eaten."

Jossalyn watched the escape and thought it was "pretty cool."

Dooley wouldn't reveal how he escaped so quickly, but he did let FOX5 inspect his props. The locks were still welded shut, but the handcuffs themselves looked like they had plenty of space for Dooley to wiggle through.

The magician demonstrated, insisting that his hands can't maneuver through the opening.

"It won't fit, so you must acquit!" he joked. "I'd be willing to put them on you and let you try it!"

Dooley said he plans to perform more magic shows at SeaQuest. He said he is also working on a stunt in which he "moves a mountain" and goes on a "unique drive" on the Las Vegas Strip.

Click the video above to watch the escape and behind-the-scenes video of the props he used to make it happen.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.