Electric Daisy Carnival: 'See something? Say something!'

The Electric Daisy Carnival grounds were decorated with lit amusements and stages in the infield of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 21, 2015. (Source: aLive Coverage for Insomniac)

Organizers of the largest music festival in North America are reminding attendees to report any suspicious activity they might witness during the event that begins in Las Vegas Friday, less than a month after a deadly terrorist attack struck a concert in England.

Police in Las Vegas say no threats have been identified against the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival. Still, organizers want festivalgoers to be alert to their surroundings.

Maren Steiner with organizer Insomniac Events says festivalgoers "have to speak up if something doesn't look or feel right."

The annual festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has drawn over 135,000 people a night in previous years.

Hundreds of private security personnel, Las Vegas police officers, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement officials will work at the venue.

