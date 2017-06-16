Bank robber sought near E. Charleston and Eastern - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bank robber sought near E. Charleston and Eastern

Police were searching for a robbery suspect at the 1700 block of East Charleston Avenue. (LVMPD) Police were searching for a robbery suspect at the 1700 block of East Charleston Avenue. (LVMPD)
Metro police asked for the public's help to find a man who robbed a bank on the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s to early 50s, 5-foot-11, weighing 170 pounds, according to Metro Police. The robbery happened at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

