Extra cooling stations in Vegas ahead of major heat wave - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Extra cooling stations in Vegas ahead of major heat wave

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials are opening extra cooling stations in southern Nevada as Las Vegas faces extreme temperatures in the season's first major heat wave.

Clark County says there will be 12 cooling stations opening for a week in Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin, starting on Saturday.

This is in addition to the three daytime shelters, in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, that are already opened every day for the entire summer.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Thursday.

There will be a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures, which are expected to hit as high as 116 degrees.

