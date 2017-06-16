Report: Las Vegas homicide victim recently received $30K settlement

A man who died in an execution-style homicide in Las Vegas bragged about a recent $30,000 settlement he received from a car crash before he was murdered, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report for Charlene King stated the victim, Jerry Moore, was found with $20,000 inside a vest pocket. Police said he recently received a settlement and was bragging about the money and showed several people in the neighborhood. Police said he recently purchased a 1994 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Moore died in what police called an “execution” on June 5 in the area of Gowan Road and Rancho Drive. Officers found a bottle of beer and a can of Premium Natural Grizzly brand chewing tobacco near his body.

Police said on the night Moore was murdered, King went to Moore’s trailer and asked if he could help her because her car broke down behind the Wildfire Casino. She said her boyfriend, Blane Ward, was with the car. Moore and King then left in his pick-up truck.

That was the last time witnesses said they saw Moore alive, police said.

Later in the evening, King returned to Moore’s trailer with a man. The man told witnesses Moore had told him to pick up something from the trailer and return it. The man went through the trailer and appeared “frustrated” when he couldn’t find what he was looking for. He eventually grabbed a jar of change, marijuana, and other items before leaving.

Investigators said Ward used to live in the same trailer park as Moore before he was evicted. Moore’s pick-up truck was later found near Ward’s trailer.

Police said Ward was gambling at the 4 Queens Resort and Casino the night after the murder. Ward and King also checked into the jacuzzi suite at the property from June 6 through June 10. The pair paid cash for their stay.

Ward and King both denied involvement in the murder during an interview with detectives and offered no explanation of why Moore’s pick-up truck was found near their trailer. A can of Natural Grizzly was found on Ward after his arrest.

Ward and King were arrested for the murder and robbery of Moore.

