Golden State Warriors celebrate championship in Las Vegas

Members of the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors came to Las Vegas to celebrate. (Photo Credit: Al Powers for Powers Imagery)

Several members of the Golden State Warriors came to Las Vegas Thursday to continue celebrating their NBA championship.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, owners Joe Lacob, Peter Gruber and other players took a MGM Resorts private jet to meet MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren for a champagne toast, before taking a bus to Aria.

At Aria, the team was greeted by fans and the UNLV men's basketball team with Coach Marvin Menzies.

According to an MGM spokesperson, MGM and Aria will host players at venues throughout the weekend to celebrate "Vegas-style."

The Warriors won their fifth NBA championship Monday, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, four games to one.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.