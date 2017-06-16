Early morning fire guts vacant downtown Las Vegas apartment building

A fired gutted the inside of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building early Friday morning.

Sixty fire personnel were called to the building at Casino Center Boulevard and East Utah Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. It first appeared to be a small trash fire, but firefighters found much heavier flames inside the building.

It took crews at least three hours to put out the flames. The cause is undetermined and squatters could not be ruled out as a factor. None were found inside the building, according to LVFR.

There were no reported injuries and damage was estimated at $100,000, the fire department said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.