Motorcyclist killed in crash near E. Carey and Lamb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in crash near E. Carey and Lamb

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi on East Carey and Marion Drive Friday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 1:35 p.m. The road is expected to be closed as Metro's Fatal Section investigates, police said.

