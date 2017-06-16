SeaQuest summer kick-off event, underwater escape - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SeaQuest summer kick-off event, underwater escape

Fish pictured inside SeaQuest in this undated photo. (File/FOX5) Fish pictured inside SeaQuest in this undated photo. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas is holding their first annual summer kick-off celebration starting June 16.

The aquarium is home to a variety of animals including stingrays, sharks, tropical fish, birds, reptiles, and insects. According to a media release guests are encouraged to touch, interact and even hand feed the animals.

The summer event runs until June 18 and will feature activities such as face painting, henna tattoos, and special guest appearances.

One of the appearances will be made by Las Vegas magician Dixie Dooley as he performs an exclusive death-defying underwater escape from inside the shark lagoon Friday at 2 p.m.

SeaQuest said it believes in the importance of giving back to the community and will be donating one free admissions ticket to the Opportunity Village for every ticket purchased during the summer event.

Click here for a full list of events, activities, and appearances happening at SeaQuest.

