Vegas PD: No evidence of break-in, shooter facing murder charge

Las Vegas Metro police said a man is under arrest after a fatal shooting took place Thursday night in the northeast part of town.

Kevin Hoskins, 26, has been placed into police custody after homicide detectives found no evidence of what was first said to be a self-defense shooting.

Police responded to an incident call at about 9 p.m. in the area of Craig Road and Aviation Street., near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers originally said Hoskins reported shooting a person who tried to enter his home and was cooperating with them, as a preliminary investigation showed the incident may have been self-defense.

Detectives updated the investigation and said they found no evidence at the scene of an attempted entry into Hoskins apartment.

Authorities also said that further evidence indicated two shots were fired from outside of the apartment.

Kevin Hoskins has been officially booked into the Clark County Detention Center and facing a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person deceased in this incident after family has been notified.

