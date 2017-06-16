Electric Daisy Carnival goers bee-line to the Strip ahead of festival

In this undated image, fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during EDC. (Source: Twitter/EDC Las Vegas)

The Electric Daisy Carnival is back in Las Vegas this weekend, and festival organizers said they anticipate more than 400,000 attendees.

Carnival goers clad in bright colors and costume attire packed McCarran International Airport Thursday night.

"I'm so excited," Emily Muench, of New Orleans said. "You're stepping into a different world and you're stepping into a different reality."

A lot of the attendees said they plan for the event a year in advance.

"We've been counting down the days," Rosario Rosales of Chicago said.

Now with less than 24 hours to go, carnival goers invaded Las Vegas. Many said they planned to stay on the Strip.

Hotels on the Strip capitalize on the chaos. A quick search on kayak.com showed that some Strip hotels nearly doubled in price on EDC weekend, compared to the following weekend. It's also the first time some hotels partnered with the festival to offer special room rates.

In an email to FOX5 Mary Hynes with MGM Resorts International said Mandalay Bay is offering a hotel package that includes access to the Daylight Day Club and the Light Night Club. The casino giant is also partnering with EDC to provide shuttles to festival goers.

There are other commuting options for those not utilizing hotel package deals, including ride-sharing.

Uber and Lyft will have pick-up and drop-off zones to help festival goers have a seamless experience getting in and out of the speedway.

The ride-sharing zones are scheduled to have charging stations, free water, restrooms and free wifi, according to the companies.

The ride-sharing stations can be found in the lot between North Hollywood and North Las Vegas.

When it comes to avoiding EDC traffic, the Nevada Department of Transportation urged drivers to skip the I-15 between Cheyenne and Speedway Boulevard.

