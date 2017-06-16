CCSD proposes new rules to stop inappropriate contact

A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
Police arrested two suspects Wednesday from an execution-style homicide that happened June 5.More >
Police arrested two suspects Wednesday from an execution-style homicide that happened June 5.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were called to a neighborhood to deal with an armed man Thursday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were called to a neighborhood to deal with an armed man Thursday morning.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
A woman on an American Airlines flight assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on the plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.More >
A woman on an American Airlines flight assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on the plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.More >
An infant left at a North Las Vegas church might be the missing "Baby Girl Jackson" who authorities have been looking for in three different states for months.More >
An infant left at a North Las Vegas church might be the missing "Baby Girl Jackson" who authorities have been looking for in three different states for months.More >