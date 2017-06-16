CCSD proposes new rules to stop inappropriate contact

Dozens of parents, teachers and community members spent hours inside the Chaparral High School auditorium Thursday afternoon, waiting to learn more about what changes the Clark County School District is going to make to stop employees from having inappropriate contact with kids.

"I just want to make it really (known), there are things that definitely need to be done," grandparent Rhoda Jensen said.

CCSD administrators, trustees, district police and community leaders unveiled the draft of the new policy at a round table discussion.

"The most important thing is to know where we're at to date, but then to hear their thoughts about the draft policy that we have," CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowski said.

There are several proposed changes in the draft.

All employees and volunteers who have unsupervised contact with students would have to pass a criminal background and fingerprint test and employees would need to not only watch a training video, but take a test on it as well.

The draft also adds a section on electronic communication between teachers and students. It has to be education-related, and can't happen between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., there would be no texting, only group messages would be allowed and communicating on personal social media sites would not be allowed either.

"I'm pleased with it so far, I still think it can go further, but I am pleased with it," Jensen said.

But others argued the new rules are too vague, and too late.

"They're just trying to cover their backside," one parent said. "This is no good. This is a no good policy for everybody involved. It's extremely vague, it doesn't say 'This is what will happen, here's the steps that will go into play.'"

