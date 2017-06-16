Dog dies in Pahrump after owner says someone threw poisoned meat in backyard

Pahrump resident Ron Rodriguez said his two dogs are a huge part of his family.

“They go with us everywhere all over the country. I mean these are our traveling companions these are our kids," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lives on Ambush Street, just a couple houses down from a neighbor whose dog died after its owner told the vet someone threw poisoned meat over their fence and into their backyard.

"Just think that somebody that can poison an animal that is really your family. It's like poisoning your own family. It's the worst thing," Rodriguez said.

The sick dog was taken to the Animal Care Center of Pahrump on Monday, June 12, but it was too late. The dog had to be put down.

"It's extremely hard to see something happening like this in our community," Adrienne Eyserbeck, who works at Animal Care Center of Pahrump said.

In late April, several other dogs were poisoned just a few miles away, in Comstock Park. At least three dogs and one cat died.

Veterinary staff said these are the symptoms to look out for, "Signs of diarrhea, lethargy, blood in stool, drooling, not wanting to eat, just very lethargic."

Dog owners like Rodriguez said they are also keeping a close watch on their backyards.

"Now when we step out and we let our dogs out we watch we search the yard and everything else because and again they are our little kids. I mean it's wrong," Rodriguez.

Neighbors and veterinarians said they can't imagine why someone would want to hurt these animals, and they hope whoever did this is caught soon.

"It's devastating, it hurts, and it needs to be stopped," Eyserbeck said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s office at (775)751-7000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.