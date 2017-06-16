1 killed after allegedly trying to enter northeast Valley home

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the northeast portion of the Valley Thursday evening.

Police responded to the incident at 8:51 p.m. in the area of Craig Road and Aviation Street., near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said a person reported shooting a male who tried to enter his home.

Responding officers found a male deceased at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

