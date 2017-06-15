Mortenson & McCarthy provide new details on Las Vegas Raiders stadium design

Still three years away from the Raiders arrival to Las Vegas, many still find it hard to picture a football stadium on Russell Road. Stadium Architect David Manica said just picture a Maserati, because that is his vision for what the Raiders new home will look like. And like a Maserati, developers Mortenson and McCarthy said they expect this project to move fast.

"We just delivered the US Bank Stadium in 31 months, frankly that was a slightly more complex project than this and built through three pretty fierce Minnesota winters," John Wood, Principal in Charge of the Las Vegas stadium said. "We're very confident the 31 months is an adequate and very manageable schedule."

"I think our trades are ready to beat that 31 months actually," Senior Vice President for local builder McCarthy, Jeff Wood said.

In front of nearly 1,500 contractors Thursday, staff from both Mortenson and McCarthy outlined the schedule, expecting to employ 60 to 70 prime subcontractors on this project, many of them local, with close to 8,000 people working on it in some capacity.

"There is literally an opportunity for hundreds of local firms to be part of this project," John Wood said.

The Raiders are the ones who selected Mortenson, but it was Mortenson who selected local builder McCarthy. The two companies have collaborated in joint-ventures before totaling over $2 billion.

"McCarthy was a natural because we've got a long relationship, we share very similar values and cultures, we operate very similarly and we've done other work together," Wood said.

"Getting to build your team's stadium, and then go back year after year and sit in that venue and scream for the Raiders and know you played a big part in that; it's something not a lot of people get to experience," Wood said.

During Thursday’s presentation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, developers said there would be no retractable roof, but there will be a retractable field.

They said they are also looking into having a giant video board on the stadium facing the highway and the torch you see in stadium renderings is not just for looks, it's a symbol of remembrance for Al Davis.

"Those are all accounted for in the budget right now, all accounted for in the schedule. They are unique complexities to this project, but they're going to make it a phenomenal facility," Wood said.

