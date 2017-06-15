Scorpions add to desert dangers

Scorpions have made their way into Valley neighborhoods. (Source: Associated Press)

Scorpions have been crawling out of hiding, landing on beds, toilets, sinks, and even children! One valley mother said she had to pluck a scorpion off of her eight-month-old son this week.

“We were sitting down and were cleaning up and we thought it was candy or something. And when his daddy went to go get it from him, it started running and I knew that it was a scorpion," Mitiara Thompson said. “I took off running. We’re looking for somewhere just to move to because we’re not going to stay here.”

There are ways people can protect themselves. In Las Vegas, the Bark Scorpion, though small, is the biggest problem. It’s also the most poisonous scorpion in North America.

“It's really easy to have a whole bunch of scorpions at a property,” technician for Progressive Pest Control Zachery Khudsen said.

Khudsen said the most accessible place for scorpions to get into a home is the gap between a home’s outside wall and inner wall.

“They just go right inside your dry wall and then they can climb all the way up to your attic, and get out through the light fixtures or any little crack or crevice throughout the entire home,” Khudsen said.

Once the scorpions are there, they're often there to stay.

“They are very territorial. They are not nomadic creatures. So for the most part, they wanna stay in the same area as long as they have the right food supply,” Khudsen said.

Their food supply is live bugs, like crickets and cockroaches.

“As long as you take care and remove all other insects, then it's gonna kill off the scorpions too because they're gonna move because they don't have a food source at your house,” Khudsen explained.

Another thing he advised people to do is get their palm trees shaved.

“You can have hundreds and hundreds living in one single palm tree,” Khudsen said.

Khudsen said spraying for cockroaches and other insects may work, but the chemicals experts use that can actually kill scorpions are only available to licensed technicians.

Another common misconception is that scorpions are more prevalent in homes closer to desert areas. They are actually more common in the heart of the city because of the amount of palm trees there.

