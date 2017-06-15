62-year-old robbery suspect arrested for home invasion, battery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

62-year-old robbery suspect arrested for home invasion, battery of 76-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
Lester Rhone (Source: LVMPD) Lester Rhone (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 62-year-old man was arrested for a home invasion and robbery of a 76-year-old woman Wednesday.

Lester Rhone faces charges of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, coercion with force, burglary and battery to commit robbery, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Jones Boulevard on a report of a robbery. Through their investigation, police learned that Rhone entered the woman's home through the front door, forced her onto a couch, and placed a pillow over her face. The woman said Rhone demanded money and she complied. 

Metro police credited the woman's good description as the reason officers were able to find and arrest Rhone quickly.

Police said it's an ongoing investigation and anyone with more information should contact them at 702-828-3951.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.