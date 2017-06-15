62-year-old robbery suspect arrested for home invasion, battery of 76-year-old woman

A 62-year-old man was arrested for a home invasion and robbery of a 76-year-old woman Wednesday.

Lester Rhone faces charges of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, coercion with force, burglary and battery to commit robbery, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Jones Boulevard on a report of a robbery. Through their investigation, police learned that Rhone entered the woman's home through the front door, forced her onto a couch, and placed a pillow over her face. The woman said Rhone demanded money and she complied.

Metro police credited the woman's good description as the reason officers were able to find and arrest Rhone quickly.

Police said it's an ongoing investigation and anyone with more information should contact them at 702-828-3951.

