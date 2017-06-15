Victim in Las Vegas alley shooting identified

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim from a double homicide Tuesday.

The coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old Jason Harvey. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Harvey was one of four people inside a rental car Tuesday morning on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, when a person sitting in the vehicle opened fire at three others in the car.

Harvey and another victim died at the scene, police said. A third person was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

