Nevada's unemployment rate holds steady in May

Nevada's unemployment rate in May held steady at 4.7 percent, although the number of those jobless rose by 500 from the previous month.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday the number of those out of work grew to 67,900 in May. The number of those working fell to 1,327,300.

Nevada's jobless rate is slightly higher than the national average of 4.3 percent.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said a positive sign for the future is there have been 39,300 jobs added in the first five months of the year.

Nevada is fourth in the nation in job growth trailing only Utah, Idaho and Florida.

