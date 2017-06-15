Father relives daughter's EDC death one year later

Nearly one year ago, Dane Kaimuloa was sobbing outside University Medical Center, he had just gotten word his daughter was declared brain dead.

“I just keep saying ‘Baby please come back, daddy needs you,” Kaimuloa said last June.

Dane’s daughter, Kenani, had attended the Electric Daisy Carnival. The final day of the festival, she collapsed while waiting for a shuttle and began convulsing. The coroner said the 20-year-old died from a combination of heat and drug use.

“Where it happened, she was in the parking lot,” Dane said. “The medical tent was in the middle of the festival and there were so many people and cars, her friends told me they had trouble getting to her,” he said. “It just wasn’t enough time for her.”

While for many the past year has flown by, Dane said he has the opposite sensation.

“I can’t believe it’s only been a year, it feels like ten,” he said. “Every day feels like a month. I can’t explain it to you. It’s one of those things. You have to experience this to understand the hurt.”

Dane knows it’s EDC time again, and said he isn’t angry and he doesn’t hold a grudge against the festival.

“EDC is a great event, (my daughter) loved that place. She loved to dance. I’m going to put this out there: she died doing what she loved,” he said.

While he said he feels no animosity towards the event, he does hope to reach festival goers.

“I hope they stay safe, I hope they stay hydrated and cool,” he said. “And also, have fun, just enjoy, because that’s what my daughter was all about.”

The Kaimuloa family planted a tree in Kenani’s honor and said it’s the closest thing they have to watching their daughter grow.

“I’m hurt because I just didn’t get closure. I didn’t say how much I loved her. If I could just say that to her, then I’d be okay.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.